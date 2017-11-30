Midfielder Sean Welsh training with Falkirk

Paul Hartley is continuing to run the rule over trialist Sean Welsh.

The ex-Partick Thistle midfielder has been training with the squad for a week.

Welsh played in Monday's defeat at Ochilview.

He took part in the under-20s’ heavy defeat to Hearts on Monday night and Hartley this week said: “We’ll see,” when it came to questions over the midfielder’s future with the Bairns.

“We’ll see. He’s been in few days with us. But we’ll see. He’s had a few injuries and unfortunate with them.

“I’ve spoken to Alan Archibald about him and on his day he’s a good player, he’s got quality and experience.

“He’s played a lot in the Premier League.”

Hartley has already added Reaghan Tumilty and Louis Longridge to the playing pool on loan deals until January. The boss has said he is continuing to line up deals for January.

He added: “I’ve always worked as a manager to improve every team I’ve been with.

“In October I can’t do much, but I can line things up. We’re looking to do things in the first week of January, not the 31st.”