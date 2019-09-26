Midfield ups and downs for Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

Charlie Telfer’s left ankle again required attention from Falkirk physio Ross Grady on Saturday.

The former Morton midfielder had been injured the week prior in a 3-0 win over Fofar at The Falkirk Stadium, when he rolled his foot and had to be withdrawn.

Charlie Telfer fought through the pain barrier to score. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But the 24-year-old battled back after a little treatement to star and score in the 3-0 win over Stranraer despite the already injured ankle being stood on during the first half.

Ray McKinnon explained: “Charlie’s hurt the same ankle, it was stood on this time, last week he rolled it but he played on and I’m glad he scored.

“Charlie runs an unbelievable amount in games and he’s a great professional. He could have had a couple more. He is up on the game when he can and we’re so pleased with him and hoping he’s fit for Saturday.”

However there is better news for the manager away from Telfer concerns.

Midfielder Michael Tidser is back after a hamstring issue in training. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He added: “The good news is Michael Tidser is back and we’re pleased with that – another good player in the squad to select. Apart from those two I think we’re all healthy.”