Keep up to date with the Falkirk first team squad’s statistics throughout the season through our database.

Click any one of the links below for individual player stats for the season so far.

Falkirk FC 2018-19 squad picture. Picture Michael Gillen

David Mitchell

Leo Fasan

Lewis Kidd

Jordan McGhee

David Mitchell. Picture Michael Gillen

Aaron Muirhead

Tom Dallison

Tommy Robson

Scott Harrison

Mark Russell. Picture Michael Gillen

Patrick Brough

Mark Russell

Paul Paton

Deimantas Petravicius

Tom Dallison. Picture Michael Gillen.

Prince Buaben

Ruben Sammut

Tom Owen-Evans

Andy Irving

Dennon Lewis

Marcus Haber

Jordan McGhee. Picture Michael Gillen

Zak Rudden

Former Bairns:

Dan Turner

Dylan Mackin

Dimitris Froxylias

Rees Greenwood

Out on loan:

Robbie Mutch

Club stats:

Falkirk FC - The Bairns

