McShane hopes to lift Falkirk back to the top

Ian McShane has joined Falkirk with a top of the table pedigree.

The midfielder won the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship with St Mirren last season and is used to competing at the top end of this division – and in the one above.

That he has joined Falkirk and helped them move off the bottom of the table at the weekend, has only whet his appetite to return to the top end of the league table.

“I’m looking forward to trying to get us back up there again. You don’t want to be in a relegation battle at any time but hopefully we can now go on a wee run and move up the league,” the ex-QOS and Ross County man told the Falkirk Herald.

He added: “I’ve got an 18 month contract so it’s important to stay up this year and then hopefully kick on next season up at the top end of the Championship table.

“We’ve got a good squad in a dressing room and we just want to kick on now. It’s a good setup and a good club. We shouldn’t be in the position we are in.”

McShane is good friends with Lewis Kidd and knew Aaron Muirhead before joining the Bairns – and was well briefed before he did, though not put off by the challenge.

It began well with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Ayr and McShane almost added to the goal tally with an inswinging corner that smacked the crossbar.

He added: “I didn’t mean to hit the crossbar myself, maybe the wind took it in there but it was unlucky.

“We got a bit lucky at the end with the goalmouth scramble but I think the boys were brilliant and worked hard for one another.

“We played some pretty good football up until the point when we scored. After that we just saw things out and I think we did that well

“We’ve only had two days together at training but we are all good players and know how to play the game. Next week is a massive game against Thistle and we will not dwell on this win too much. All this week in training will be focused on Partick.”

McShane was one of SEVEN new signings made by Ray McKinnon last week.

The midfielder followed Abdul Osman to the Bairns and was joined by defenders Paul Dixon and Ciaran McKenna, Stoke City’s Mark Waddington and attackers Ross MacLean and Shayne Lavery.