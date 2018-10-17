McKinnon: “We are going to Morton to win”

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon insists that his side are going to Greenock Morton on Saturday with full focus on three points.

The Bairns boss was, perhaps understandably, not too keen on questions about his return to Morton – who he left to join Falkirk after less than 100 days in charge – instead focusing on the match at hand this Saturday.

The Dunfermline match was difficult viewing for the Bairns boss

“I’ve not been paying attenttion to what their results have been,” McKinnon admitted.

“Jonatan (Johansson, new Morton manager) is probably a decent manager, he’s taken on a decent team and I’m sure he’ll do well there.

“But my focus is on trying to win the game for Falkirk.”

McKinnon knows both sets of players reasonably well, and hopes he can use that as he prepares for the match.

“I hope that can be an advantage.

“There’s not much between any team in this league, there’s probably little bits and nuggets here and there at different teams that is winning games for them – IE Dobbie.

“Morton have got their match winners and we will hopefully have our match winners in our team.

“There’s not much between the teams, it’s about how performs best on the day.”

McKinnon, who says having a two week gap between games has been an advantage, has seen signs of improvement as he attempts to motive his side for yet another huge match this weekend.

“We were 2-0 up against Ayr United, there was a really good performance in there at one point.

“And then the following game we played Dundee United and there was nothing in it the whole game, it could easily have been a draw – there was real positives in that game.

“We then beat Alloa, so the guys were getting there and then it was just a poor performance against Dunfermline, but every team in the league has had a poor performance.

“So, since we’ve come in, we’ve had three really good performances and a poor one against Dunfermline.”

McKinnon hopes to get back on track at Cappielow, and his side could be boosted by the arrival of Prince Buaben.

“He’s worked extremely hard over the last weeks and he might feature this weekend.

“He’s done really well last couple of games.”

The 48-year-old admitted he’s also still looking to improve on the squad, although eyes are now turning to January.

“It’s a very difficult time to recruit but we are always looking.

“We are probably looking towards January now to strengthen the squad.”