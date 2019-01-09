McKinnon hoping for another new signing before Thistle trip

Falkirk’s winter signing spree will extend to eight within the next 24 hours if Ray McKinnon has his way.

The Bairns boss has already recruited Abdul Osman, Paul Dixon, Ian McShane, Mark Waddington, Shayne Lavery and Ciaran McKenna.

But he is hopeful of adding another new signing today (Thursday) ahead of Saturday’s vital league clash with bottom side Partick Thistle.

There is space in the budget – and the dressing room – after seven existing first team players departed, and Zak Rudden was recalled by Rangers.

Talks are still ongoing with the Ibrox club to restore the striker to the selection pool for the weekend match, but Ray McKinnon is eyeing four more – excluding the top scorer.

He explained: “We’re hopeful of having another deal completed in the next couple of days and in time for the Partick Thistle match.

“It is obvbiously an important match for us. We are talking to Rangers and hopeful of arranging to have Zak back for us too.

“He has done extremely well for us and scored eight goals so he’s been a big player for us and would be a big miss.”

Rudden’s re-signing is outwith the manager’s aim of adding another four players to his squad, though tomorrow’s signing is included in the quartet.

He said: “We’ll work right the way through January, there’s one more hopefully in time for Saturday but the rest won’t be immediate.”

With incoming players more could follow this week’s departee Tom Dallison out. The central defender signed for former club Crawley Town.

McKinnon added: “We’ll look at things. As more players come in, there might be scope for others to get some more football elsewhere but it depends on who is brought in.

“I should express my thanks to Tom for his time at the club and his professionalism. He worked hard and was never a problem and I’m delighted he has a club already.”

Abdul Osman missed Saturday’s win over Ayr United because of red tape, and the administration was still not clear for him to play as The Falkirk Herald went to press last night.

The Bairns boss added: “We’re all working hard – the club and the Scottish FA to try and organise clearance with the Greek FA - it’s been difficult.

“Abdul is ready to play and it’s just paperwork delaying it. The other guys came into the side and were excellent. They’ve settled well.”

Paul Paton returns for the Bairns who have no significant injury worries although a few players have beenunder the weather with slight illness.