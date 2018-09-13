McGhee out for a month as Mitchell injures shoulder

Falkirk head into this weekend's trip to Ayr United with a few injury problems, with Tom Dallison, Jordan McGhee and David Mitchell all sidelined.

Jordan McGhee is expected to be out for a month as he recovers from an ankle injury. The defender was injured in the run up to Ross County away.

David Mitchell is yet to feature this season

Manager Ray McKinnon touched on the importance of McGhee as he awaits the 22-year-old's return.

"It'll be good to get Jordan back, he's a good player. He's got to get over the ankle injury and then do some training so it will probably be another four weeks.

"If we can get Jordan back it'll give us some good options in defence."

Goalkeeper David Mitchell, who returned to the bench for the first time this season for Saturday's match against Connah's Quay, has also injured himself.

Dallison was also injured against Rangers Colts

The 28-year-old is out with a shoulder injury, with McKinnon adding he could be out "for a while".

On top of that, the Bairns will travel to Somerset Park without central defender Tom Dallison.