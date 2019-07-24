Martin Ritchie leaves Falkirk board after 21 years

Former Falkirk chairman Martin Ritchie has tendered his resignation from the Falkirk board.

The 70-year-old stepped down after his tenure on the SPFL board came to an end at the league body’s AGM this week.

Mr Ritchie, who has been a Bairns director since 1998 as one of the consortium to save the club from provisional liquidation, has served as chairman twice.

He told the club’s shareholders of his intentions at the AGM in December but stayed on to fulfil his league duties as Championship representative – but that ended anyway with the Bairns’ relegation to League One last season.

He does remain one of the club’s major shareholders with the second-largest stake in the club.