Margaret Lang re-elected to Falkirk board, but Martin Ritchie to leave

Falkirk chairman Margaret Lang was returned as a director at the club's AGM tonight.

Proxy votes delivered prior to the meeting, in The Falkirk Stadium, accounted for more than 56 per cent of the shareholding and were in favour of Mrs lang's re-appointment to the boardroom.

As a result of the proxy receipts, Martin Ritchie stated no count was needed on the night.

Mr Ritchie, who oversaw the passage of the four motions put to shareholders, also announced his intention to stand down from the board after more than 20 years.

The former chairman however will remain on the board, unelected, until the end of his tenure representing the Championship on the SPFL board which requires a director's position at a club.