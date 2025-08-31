Manchester United attacker Ethan Williams joins Falkirk on season-long loan as John McGlynn hails signing on long-time target.

Falkirk have confirmed the loan signing of Manchester United starlet Ethan Williams - with John McGlynn finally getting one of his main summer transfer targets.

The Bairns face Aberdeen away from home this afternoon (Sunday) in the Scottish Premiership and the 19-year-old attacker - who will be with the top-flight newcomers for the season - will watch the match at Pittodrie while his international clearance is settled.

An academy graduate at the Old Trafford, Williams spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town last campaign and was sought after this term by the likes of Croatian side HNK Rijeka but the Bairns have managed to poach the highly-rated attacker.

Man Utd ace will excite Falkirk fans

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring Ethan Williams to Falkirk,” McGlynn beamed. “He’s a young player of real quality who has been developed in one of the best academies in the world at Manchester United, and he now has the chance to take the next step in his career with us. Ethan is quick, direct, and has an eye for goal, qualities that we feel will add a different dimension to our attacking play and excite the supporters.

“Ethan is a player we’ve had our eye on for some time, we were chasing this deal before the window even opened. It’s been a long road getting him to Falkirk with plenty of twists and turns along the way, but we always felt it was worth persevering with and we’re delighted to finally get it over the line.”

McGlynn previously told the Falkirk Herald that he was playing the long game to bring in quality - with clubs liked Man United being where he wanted to recruit ahead of the Premiership campaign. And although it’s taken a bit of time to get the deal over the line - the boss hailed the effort of everyone involved in making it happen.

Bairns finally get deal over the line for Williams

He added: “Whenever you recruit from a club of Manchester United’s stature it requires a lot of cooperation, so I’d like to place on record my thanks to Nick Cox, Jonny Evans, and Chris Chiang for the part they played in making this move possible.“I’d also like to give a special mention to our Chief Scout, Allan Fraser.

“Allan has worked tirelessly on this deal, identifying Ethan early, keeping in close contact with the right people, and ensuring we were in a strong position when the opportunity arose. His hard work has paid off and we’re very grateful for it.“We’re looking forward to working with Ethan now. This is a great environment for him to learn, develop, and show his ability, and we believe Falkirk is the perfect place for him to take his game to the next level.”

Williams just penned a new deal with Man United before heading north having impressed Ruben Amorim during the club’s pre-season tour of America. He netted in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

“I celebrated that goal,” Amorin said after Williams’ strike. “It is not usually even during the season but I celebrated that goal because I really like to see the kids who work really well, who don't have a lot of space during training, but still they are there.”