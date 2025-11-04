Man United starlet Ethan Williams says Scottish Premiership experience with Falkirk is key as winger plots similar path to ex-Rangers loanee.

After scoring his first Scottish Premiership goal for Falkirk, Ethan Williams says his full focus is on gathering as much experience as he can in the SPFL before heading back to Old Trafford next summer.

The English winger, 19, bagged his first goal for the Bairns during a dominant 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock last Saturday. He also grabbed an assist during a first-half blitz. And Williams is hoping to kick on and use his time in Scottish football wisely having been included in Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad during their USA-based Premier League Summer Series tour. He impressed stateside and grabbed a goal in a win over Bournemouth.

His United team-mate Amad Diallo had a hit-and-miss with Rangers on loan previously and is now a first-team regular - having also netted last weekend in a match against Nottingham Forest. Diallo did come back down the road with a Scottish Cup and Europa League runners-up medal. And Williams is eager is replicate the journey his fellow winger’s journey from an SPFL loan spell to the Red Devils’ first team.

"At a club like Man United, they have so much talent,” he said. “I know the past years haven't gone the way that people expected but for me as a United fan, to be able to play for them would be a dream come true. That is goal. Right now I am focused on being at Falkirk and gathering as much experience as I can to be able to play at a great level like the Premier League. All the attacking players have different styles and elements to their game. I can watch and learn from them. I’m talking about Bruno (Fernandes) - the captain - Amad (Diallo), the new signings like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. You never know how life turns out. I guess I am doing well and Amad (Diallo) didn't do quite so well. Amad has gone back to Man United, had a very good season with Sunderland in the Championship and now he is playing at a really high level. Fair play to him. I did speak to him before coming up here. I knew it was a tough time for him. I've just tried to take on the advice and keep things rolling. I just want gather as much experience as I can while I am here. I knew within myself before speaking to him that Scotland would be a tough level. The reputation speaks for itself.”

Williams opening the scoring for Falkirk after seven minutes, rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home from Calvin Miller’s through pass. He then teed by Miller for the Bairns’ third with an inch-perfect pass. He revealed that he was hoping for a Saturday night phone call from Man United’s youth chief and ex-Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher.

He added: “The hear from the under-18s and under-21s coaches mainly. I've mentioned Darren Fletcher before. It is him and Travis Binnion normally. Them or one of the leadership team will check in with me. They make sure I am okay. Will I get a call from Darren, hopefully so after a good performance!

It was a third win in four league outings for John McGlynn’s side last Saturday and Williams is hoping that his team-mates can now keep the momentum going whether he is one making things happen or not.

"The whole team is (scoring and assisting),” he explained. “We've managed three wins out of four now. We feel really good about ourselves and hopefully we can keep the momentum going. I've found it really good. It is a fast-paced league. Every game is new experience for me because I haven't really played at this level before. I'm just thankful that I could bring something to the table today - it has been a while since I contributed with a goal or an assist which was against Hibs. The gaffer (John McGlynn) is really good with me about that. There is no pressure on me. As long as I can try to perform to the best of my ability week in week out then goals and assists don't really matter. Especially because we have been winning games and others have chipped in. The team contribution has been good."