Man charged over racist abuse of Falkirk player Dennon Lewis

A Falkirk FC fan has been charged by police after a Bairns player was racially abused.

Officers have confirmed a 34-year-old man was charged with a breach of the peace for directing abuse at striker Dennon Lewis during a 4-2 Scottish Cup loss to Stenhousemuir.

A force spokesman said: “Following an inquiry into reports of racist language directed towards a player during the Falkirk vs Stenhousemuir match on November 24, a 34-year-old man has now been charged.”

In response to the incident, Falkirk supporters organised a display to show racism the red card during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Alloa.

Lewis (21) showed his appreciation by applauding the fans along with team-mate Prince Buaben.