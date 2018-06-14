Loy in talks to leave Bairns

Falkirk striker Rory Loy could be on the verge of leaving the club.

Loy struggled last season after re-joining the Bairns in a switch from Dundee that prompted much fanfare last summer.

Loy could not replicate his form in his second spell. Picture Michael Gillen.

However the excitement didn’t translate to success on the pitch with Loy linking up with his team-mates upon their return from Hungary’s pre-season training camp and then picking up an injury on the opening league game of the season at St Mirren.

He only managed one goal in the navy blue last term, against bottom side Brechin, a far cry from his previous spell where he netted 33 times in 75 games over two years before being snapped up by Paul Hartley’s Dundee.

The former Rangers, Dunfermline and Carlisle forward is now understood to be in advanced talks with League One hopefuls Raith Rovers, according to our sister title The Fife Free Press.