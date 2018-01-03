Longridge hoping Hamilton and Bairns agree to extended spell

Striker hit first goal at weekend and determined to work hard – wherever he is playing.

Louis Longridge is hoping an agreement can be reached with Hamilton Academical to extend his time as a Bairn.

The forward has been an ever-present under Paul Hartley since signing on loan from the SPFL Premiership side and grabbed his first goal – the winner – on Saturday.

Longridge’s deal at the Bairns ended this week but he admits an extended stay is top of his wishlist.

“Both clubs are talking at the moment. Im concentrating on my football and really enjoying it here, and if it got extended I’d be over the moon.

“I just let the clubs discuss and concentrate on my games and performances.

“Regardless of where I’m playing scoring a goal is a confidence boost for me and for the team knowing that we can win games. It’s a vital win for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve played every game I’ve been here and played every minute. That’s benefitted me majorly and I’m delighted to reward the gaffer with the winner and thanks for him putting me in.

“I’m hoping everything goes to plan, I can extend my time at Falkirk and continue to play my football and enjoy it. Regardless though I’ll keep working hard, no matter where I am.”

Longridge put in an incredible shift on Saturday with ceaseless running and chasing up front.

It was rewarded with the Bairns’ third, a lovely curled finish from the edge of the box followed by a manic celebration joined by all of his outfield team-mates.

He added: “Prior to the goal I’d had a couple of opportunities where I should have shot, I’ve slipped people in and tried to create openings. Maybe I should have shot. At that opportunity I squared the defender up, dropped the shoulder and cut inside and took an extra touch. I looked for other options but I just thought get the shot away and curled it in, it was a good finish and ultimately the winning goal. I’m delighted with it.

“I always celebrate wildly, but to get off the account for Falkirk is great - but I go a bit wild and cherish the moment no matter the club I’m with. There’s no better feeling, I don’t think, than scoring a goal.”

It helped secure a rare win for the Bairns and Longridge reckons it’s been a long time coming, after a winter lay-off with postponements followed by improving performances and clean sheets.

“The club hasn’t had many results like this but the recent games have been building up to that win with the clean sheets (at Livingston and Dumbarton) and now the forward players have produced with some fluent football where everything was clicking.

“The gaffer has identified a change in formation and it’s suited us with the clean sheets and that gives the platform to the forwards to perform and get that bit of magic that wins you games. We conceded a couple of goals and got a bit of a scare but three points is what matters. It’s great to end the year on a high.”