Long-term thinking helps Falkirk land Charlie Telfer

Midfielder Charlie Telfer has joined Ray McKinnon at a third club and is ready to settle down for success at Falkirk.

The former Rangers youth played under the Bairns boss at Dundee United and last season at Morton.

He’s now penned a two-year deal at Westfield to re-join his manager and settle down after a nomadic few years which have taken him to Bolton, Livingston, Holland and Greenock.

However being part of Ray McKinnon’s two-year plan lured him to Falkirk and he’s ready to lead the Bairns out of the third tier and to the top end of the Championship.

“I think with me the last few seasons, I’ve been to Holland and I’ve been with Morton last year,” he told The Falkirk Herald. “It was nice to look at a place for two years, to get settled in for giving my best shot over a couple of years.

“Of course, there were reservations about making a step down to League One but when I spoke to the club and to the manager about the way they were wanting to go it was a two year plan not only to get out of here but to actively challenge the season after next in the Championship and that was something I was really interested in.

“It feels good and its always been a club that I’ve played against and always regarded it as among the best ijn the country so it feels good to have signed. When the opportunity came up I couldn’t say no.”

League One will be a new experience for Telfer, but he is not adverse to new challenges having spent a season with Almere City in Holland.

He added: “I struggled with injuries at the second part of that season but I learned a lot about myself. Scotland was just a bit different from Holland but it was a new experience and had positives and negatives compared to back here.

“It’s made me a better person and also helped me with my football now and I can take that into next season with me. It was a case of adapting to new surroundings and also being by myself, and having to deal with my own company and a different language and culture - but I’d do it again given the opportunity it was something that was really good for me.”

Ray McKinnon has been a lure for players he has worked with in the past already, bringing Gregor Buchanan and Michael Tidser to the Bairns who both spoke highly of his methods at Morton. Telfer is no different.

He added: “It ended a bit abruptly with the manager last season with the circumstances but I enjoyed the time I had working with him, first at United and then again for the small part at Morton, so working under him again I’m hoping to enjoy a really successful season with him.

“The manager knows what he wants and he lets you know. He makes sure you know that when you’re playing well you know that, hehe’s straight up, but equally when you’re not you’re not he’ll be on you and demanding things which is good from both sides.

“He’s a man you know here you stand with and that’s a very positive trait.”

There is however a down side!

He added: “I’m not looking forward to pre-season. They’ve always been tough the ones I’ve done with him so I’m looking forward to seeing the back end of it but it will hopefully benefit us in the long run!”