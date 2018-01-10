Loan helped Bairns land Louis Longridge permanently

Transfer red-tape may have worked in Falkirk’s favour over their capture of Louis Longridge.

The Bairns loan signing made his deal permanent last week, and marked the settlement of his status with four goals in as many games.

Longridge scored two brilliant goals against Dundee United and his consolation in Inverness was also top drawer. Picture Michael Gillen.

The forward will remain at Falkirk Stadium for the next six months at least after Falkirk reached an agreement with Hamilton, though other clubs were keen.

However transfer regulations may have played a part in securing more first team football for the 26-year-old

which he cited as the reason for his move in the first place.

Paul Hartley said: “We weren’t quite sure if we were going to get Louis until the end of the season and after his loan.

Alex Smith has stepped back into the dugout to help Paul Hartley. Picture Michael Gillen

“He only signed on the Friday morning and missed training on Thursday because the loan ran out but we’ve got him permanent now.

“He can really be pleased with his work but he’s been doing that since he came in but just not getting the goals, but his goals on Saturday were quality.

“The good thing is he could only play for two clubs in the one season so we were in a fortunate position that we could get him.

“He wants to play in the first team and you can see he has a great appetite for the game.”

Hartley has also confirmed he is looking to replace Jimmy Nicholl. The Northern Irishman joined Rangers in a similar role last week and Hartley added: “We have people in mind to bring in permanently.

“We have a couple in mind and hopefully we get the process started once this week is out the way and look at bringing someone in.”

Alex Smith assisted Hartley for the win over Dundee United and defeat at inverness.