Livingston 0 Falkirk 1: Bairns leave it late but make it through

Falkirk are through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after Reghan Tumility’s dramatic 93rd minute goal gave the Bairns a 1-0 win against Livingston on Tuesday.

Tumility won a match of few chances for Paul Hartley’s side with pretty much the last touch of the match, knocking home Louis Longridge’s cross with help from a deflection off of Alan Lithgow.

Livingston started the match brightly, and had the first chance inside three minutes. Lithgow headed Steven Boyd’s corner towards goal but Falkirk cleared off the line.

The Bairns had the best of the remainder of what was a quiet first half. Andrew Nelson’s volley at the back post flew wide on 23 minutes.

Just two minutes later Nelson had another chance. Falkirk’s first corner of the match caused problems for Livingston goalkeeper Neil Alexander, but Nelson’s overhead effort was saved by the ex-Rangers stopper at the second time of asking.

With two minutes of the first half left, Falkirk went close. Jordan McGhee’s free-kick hit the side-netting, tricking the 542 strong Bairns support into celebrating - much to the amusement of the home fans.

Into the second half and the game remained even. Louis Longridge fired over the bar from a tight angle on 49 minutes, and two minutes later Declan Gallagher knocked a corner over from ten yards out for the hosts.

The chance of the match fell to Falkirk’s Nelson on 58 minutes. Alexander slipped when attempting to clear the ball, handing it straight to Nelson who bore down on goal before smashing high and over from inside the box.

The second half became scrappy from that moment onwards, with four yellows before the game ended. On 79 minutes, Tom Taiwo was the victim of a late tackle from Jackson Longridge, which ended his game early.

With eight minutes to go it was Livingston who went close to scoring when a floated free-kick was misjudged by Robbie Thomson, but thankfully for him the ball looped off a head and over the crossbar.

And that appeared to be that, a fairly uneventful match and a replay at the Falkirk Stadium to come. But Tumility had other ideas.

Livi left themselves surprisingly wide open late in the game, allowing Sibbald to pick up the ball and drive. A slow counter appeared to have broken down when a mishit cross from the right floated over the box, but Louis Longridge picked the ball up, clipping it perfectly to Tumility who hammered home from six yards.

Tumility’s strike took a deflection off defender Lithgow on the way in, but the on-loan Ross County will definitely be claiming the goal, as his shot was goalbound.

And that strike, with essentially the last kick of the ball, is enough to set up a tie in Aberdeenshire against either Formartine United or Cove Rangers.