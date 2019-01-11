Lithuania international Petravicius to return to Falkirk

Ray McKinnon is preparing to welcome Deimantas Petravicius back to Falkirk today.

The former Motherwell forward has been recuperating back home in Lithuania after “a procedure on his leg”.

He is due back in Falkirk today, but wouldn’t be available for this weekend’s match with Partick Thistle, Ray McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald.

The boss said: “Deimantas was injured and allowed to back to spend time with his family in Lithuania.

“While he was back home he saw the national team medical staff who advised on a small procedure which has taken place and we’re looking forward to having him back with us.”

Petravicius has been capped three times durting his short spell with the Bairns and scored an overhead kick in a 4-1 defeat by Serbia in November.

The Bairns are also approaching the Partick Thistle match without forward Zak Rudden who has returned to parent club Rangers, though talks about extending his loan with the Bairns are on-going.

However they have been boosted by midfield options. Davis Keillor-Dunn signed from Ross County yesterday, Abdul Osman’s international clearance from the Greek FA finally cleared yesterday, and Paul Paton will return from suspension.

