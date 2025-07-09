Falkirk ace Liam Henderson on becoming a new dad and how Bairns are shaping up heading into new Scottish Premiership season.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a summer to remember for Falkirk fans’ favourite Liam Henderson in more ways than one.

Sure, the versatile defender played a key role in the Bairns securing a second successive SPFL title, earning them promotion back to Scotland’s top flight for the first time in 15 years. But that pales in significance to the life-affirming moment that saw him and his wife-to-be Taylor bring their own bairn into the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The engaged couple welcomed baby girl Marlowe only a couple of weeks ago, and becoming a dad has been a new challenge for tough-tacking Liam, who is only beginning the journey of new parenthood while also preparing for his Scottish Premiership bow.

Falkirk’s Henderson adapting to family life

“It has been a busy summer,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “I’ve been transitioning to the dad life while juggling a tough pre-season. I am getting there now. But it has been brilliant. Taylor ended off being two weeks later than her due date. The gaffer said to me ‘you only have got a couple of days son then you are back’ with pre-season starting! He has been great with as has everyone at the club.

“I am not going home after training to go on my PlayStation or going to meet friends for a coffee anymore, that’s for sure. I am going home to my baby girl and it has been different class. Trying to get some sleep has been a challenge but my missus has been so good with that.

“Marlowe has already got some Falkirk baby grows from folk like Sarah Scott (Junior Bairns) and other folk across the club and academy. She is being well looked after. Chris (McGill) has got her a wee Falkirk strip with ‘Daddy 5’ on the back and she will will be going out with me for the first game of the season. She will be a good mascot for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam is now looking forward to the challenge of playing Premiership football, and the competitive season is just around the corner with the Premier Sports Cup group stages kicking off this weekend. The Bairns travel to Highland League side Brechin City in their first outing, and the goal is very much clear for the squad: qualify for the second round again.

And becoming a dad has only given the 28-year-old fresh impetus to succeed and continue his excellent Falkirk form. The attacking, positive style of play that has worked so well for John McGlynn so far is likely to be severely tested in the top flight - but Liam is confident in his and his team-mates ability to perform in the Premiership.

Falkirk ready to attack Premier Sports Cup group stages

“These games will prepare us for the first league match,” Liam said. “So we have to take them very seriously. We know what we need to do. It is a good grass pitch up there (at Brechin’s Glebe Park) at this time of year. We have no excuses. They will get in our faces, be physical and make it difficult but we know what we need to do. We are getting there for sure - the pre-season has ramped up and now and it doesn’t feel like friendlies.

“We are in a good place. Big Brian (Graham) is a real character and he is much nicer off the pitch that he is on it! He has been great. He’s a character. Scott (Bain) brings so much experience too and his background in the game is massive. We are getting wee nuggets from these guys and Scott (Arfield) that are pushing us on. The we play does carry some risk. Playing passes out from the back. You have to show some balls to take the ball and pass the ball in some situations. We will not get everything right, sometimes a ball doesn’t come off. But it is about how you react. The gaffer is always working on stuff with us. We’ll be ready for that first league game.”