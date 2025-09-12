Falkirk full-back Leon McCann on stunning Scottish Premiership start and fatherhood with son Brooks being born profoundly deaf.

Leon McCann’s superb start to life in the Scottish Premiership has been particularly impressive - and even more so when you factor in his life off the pitch too since the birth of his son Brooks earlier this year.

The Falkirk full-back, 25, is the epitome of the Bairns’ historic rise from the depths of League One to the top flight. He’s continually grown throughout his time at the club, even with some bumps along the way. Last season, he played second fiddle to Sean Mackie - but he has taken his chance this time around. Three matches played in the Premiership and you could argue he’s been Falkirk’s star performer across the three.

For any footballer, making the jump to the top is going to bring new challenges. And for McCann, he’s had to battle through those - like learning British Sign Language - while also juggling life as a new father to Brooks, who was born in March with profound bilateral hearing loss. Just before the trip to Aberdeen last month, the family for the fantastic news that Brooks will be able to get “life-changing” cochlear implants that can improve hearing.

McCann and his partner Morgan are in the process of starting a charity, B Heard, with the hope of raising awareness and highlighting the lack of funding and support available to new parents. They’ve already raised around £5,000.

Falkirk ace McCann reveals ‘best weekend ever’

"It has been amazing,” McCann said. “We started up a charity that raised over £5000. Our goal was £200, we ended up raising £5000, so that was overwhelming as well. When I leave here every Tuesday, I go to sign language courses. Me and my partner are trying to learn that, which is quite difficult for us and the wee man. But we've also just learned that he's got a cochlear nerve, so he'll be able to get the cochlear implants, which will hopefully allow him to hear. The sign language is just as a backup in case anything goes wrong, but I'm enjoying that as well because I know the type of language. I don't really know your French or Spanish or anything like that, so sign is what I can do!

"The implants are life-changing news. If he never had the cochlear bone or cochlear nerve, then he would never be able to hear or never be able to speak, so that's massive for us. It's a major relief. We went and got his MRI scan, and after three or four weeks, it was meant to be back in two weeks, but we never got it for four weeks, so that was a stressful four weeks. I think it was just before the Aberdeen game we found out, so that was probably one of the best weekends I've had in years, if ever, to be honest.”

Brooks has already managed to see his dad play Premiership football this season and McCann admits that it would be “so special” to get to a point where his son can hear what is going on while watching him play for Falkirk.

He added: "It would be so special, he's been to nearly every game, recently he went up to Aberdeen and that as well. He was obviously on his best behaviour because he doesn't hear any noise at the moment! So it's fine for him, he's always bawling away. But that would be so good, when he's ten months, to be able to get that operation, and hopefully he'll react well to hearing sound and things like that. It's a really exciting couple of months ahead, and I am look forward to it."

Alongside the help and support he’s had from Morgan and his friends and family, McCann has also been touched by the support from the footballing family - including PFA Scotland and his Falkirk team-mates, club staff and coaching team.

McCann on Falkirk’s fatherhood boom and top flight challenge

"When I found out my partner was pregnant, there weren't really a lot of dads (in the changing room),” he revealed. “It was Scotty (Arfield) and Calvin (Miller) I think that were the only two. Now Brian's (Graham) in there, obviously myself, (Liam) Henderson, (Scott) Bainy, Brad's (Spencer) soon to be, so there's a lot of conversation going on. There's lots of chat about getting up at night and feeding. It takes your mind off the football a wee bit and you just talk about being dads!”

Reviewing his start to life in the top flight so far, McCann admits that the step up has been a challenge with things like fitness being so much more important when going up against the Premiership’s battle-hardened sides. The left-back has shone so far having beaten Sean Mackie to the starting spot and hasn’t looked out of place in any of the three matches so far. Ahead of the clash with St Mirren this Saturday afternoon, he revealed his thought’s on his season so far.

"Yeah, of course,” he said when asked if it’s been challenging so far. “Two years ago we were going to play teams like Montrose, with no disrespect to them, but it's just a completely different level. And again, these teams have been in this league for years and years, so the boys that are playing in it are used to it. Even last year in the cups and things like that, we did really well against the Premiership teams, so it's not a massive shock. But we're obviously used to having the ball a lot more. Now it's changed, we're not on the ball as much. We still get on the ball as much as we can, but there's a lot more defending. Your fitness levels need to be a lot higher because you're chasing the ball rather than being on the ball and passing it. So I'd say that's the major difference. Obviously, when we played Celtic, the level of these players that have been bought for £11 million! There is a huge difference.”