Leicester City midfielder Henry Cartwright joins Falkirk on loan ahead of Bairns' Premier Sports Cup opener.

Falkirk have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Henry Cartwright from English Championship side Leicester City ahead of this Saturday’s competitive opener.

The Bairns, who travel to Highland League outfit Brechin City tomorrow afternoon in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, hope to have the Foxes’ academy prospect available for selection.

A regular in Leicester’s Premier League 2 team, the 20-year-old was part of previous boss Rudd van Nistelrooy’s first-team set-up throughout the previous season and was on the bench for a couple of Premier League outings.

Leicester City prospect will bring bite to Bairns’ midfield

Bairns boss John McGlynn believes the addition of Cartwright to Falkirk’s midfield options will bring something different to the team ahead of their Scottish Premiership campaign.

“Henry is a player we’ve targeted for some time, he’s a ball playing, high intensity, ball winning central midfielder who has the profile we were looking for,” he said.

“His style is a little different from what we’ve got but will definitely compliment our midfield, he is more than capable of making the passes to keep us on the front foot and testing our opponent’s but will add that gritty steely determination to win challenges in the centre of the pitch. He will do the defensive side in midfield that we’ve not needed that much in the last three years, but that we will need this season in a much more physical league.

“I would like to thank everyone at Leicester City FC for making this loan deal happen and in particular Jon Rudkin and everyone at SMI World Henry’s agency.”