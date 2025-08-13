Leicester City loanee Henry Cartwright on family feel at Falkirk, his Scottish Premiership impressions and how Bairns combat Celtic.

Henry Cartwright says he has been struck by the friendly feel to life at Falkirk as he settles in to life in Scotland having joined the Bairns on a season-long loan deal from Leicester City.

The 20-year-old joined John McGlynn’s team last month having been a long-term target for the boss - who believes that the midfielder brings a different dimension to Falkirk’s options in the middle of the park.

So far, the Englishman has played in all six of the Bairns’ competitive matches, but he’s only started once against Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup. And Cartwright is hoping that his second start comes on Friday night in the came competition when Falkirk travel to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in the round of 16.

Celtic game was first Falkirk impression

“The 5-2 game last year at Celtic was the first Falkirk game I watched,” Cartwright revealed. “After my first chat with the gaffer (John McGlynn) that was the game that came up on YouTube first. I was straight on to see what they were all about. And I was impressed. Since joining, that’s the one thing I have noticed about the gaffer for sure - the respect he commands from everyone. He knows what he is doing and he knows what he is talking about.

“I’ve loved it so far. It’s not been long so far but I have my little bungalow round the corner from the stadium and I am learning all the time. The fans are brilliant. The lads are all sound. I get on really well with Alfie (Agyeman). The gaffer and coaching team are great. I didn’t know too much about Falkirk - I had heard of them though!

“What has struck me is how much of a club it is. That sounds silly but I mean it in like a wholesome way, the club feels like a big family. I think that is something quite normal in Scotland but certainly at Falkirk it feels very family-friendly and everyone knows everyone. The fans are really emotional but they back you and you don’t mind taking a bit from them if they are giving you so much.”

Henry Cartwright darts past former Falkirk player Craig Sibbald during the Bairns' 2-2 draw with Dundee United | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns have drew 2-2 with European representatives Dundee United and lost 3-1 at former Championship foes Livingston so far this term. And reviewing the Premiership’s qualities - Cartwright reckons that the division is even tougher than he first expected it would be.

“I knew that the standard would be good up here, from every team,” he said. “But I have been impressed. The thing that struck was was the physical aspect. And I don’t just mean like big guys. It is the running. The distances you need to cover is miles apart from what I used to playing Premier League 2. I’m fit and can get around the pitch but here it is intense all the day, you can’t stop or slow down for one minute. I try to control the game. I’m more of a defensive player than an attacking one. My main attribute is my fitness and my passing range. I think my intensity and press is good so that does help.”

Cartwright will wait for his Falkirk chance

Ahead of Friday’s trip to Celtic Park, Cartwright says he is happy to wait for his chance to start, even if that doesn’t come along tomorrow night. The midfielder has had limited time on the pitch - but he has impressed the Falkirk fans so far.

He said: “I’ve just got to session by session, game by game and take it from there. I need to show what I can do when I do get on the pitch. I might get my chance against Celtic, it might be the next week, it might be six weeks, I just need to be ready for that moment. I don’t mind being patient. I never thought that I’d walk into the team, guys like Brad (Spencer) and Dylan (Tait) have been top players here for a while.

“Celtic are a top side. We just need to do our thing and trust our processes. We will take the game to them when we can. We won’t change the game that we play. Last season the guys were in the league down and managed to compete for 70-odd minutes and gave them a real scare I think.”