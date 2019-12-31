Lee Miller to lace up Bairns boots for a third spell as a Falkirk forward

Lee Miller plans to pull on the boots for a third playing spell at Falkirk, he has revealed.

The co-manager named himself as a trilaist on the bench for the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Airdrie, though was not involved in the action.

Miller is still currently registered as a player with Livingston and was unable to sign for the Bairns as a member of the playing staff until the January transfer window began.

But he’s ready to add to the 163 games, and 51 goals, he’s already been involved with in the navy blue over two spells at Brockville and The Falkirk Stadium.

Miller said: “I’ve dipped in and out of training recently and I’ve felt good. Fortunately I didn’t need to put myself on but I’m ready if needs be.

“We’ll look to do something on the playing side of things just for back-up because to go and challenge for a league you need a squad and you need a versatility about the squad and I think registering myself is going to do that and it keeps everyone on their toes as well.

“We’ll speak about it now the window’s open but we’ll look at it, but I’m fit enough and I’m ready.”