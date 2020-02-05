Lee Miller tells Falkirk: ‘Go and show the world what you can do’ against Hearts

Lee Miller went into Falkirk’s famous 4-0 triumph full of confidence when he was “just a nipper” and now he’s leading a confident squad into another Scottish Cup tie against the Jambos as manager.

It is 17 years since the memorable match at Brockville when Collin Samuel ran in a first half hat-trick, supplemented by Owen Coyle, against Craig Levein’s Premier League side but Miller reminds himself of the occasion frequently on social media.

Now he is in the mood for making more memories and hopes The Falkirk Stadium is rocking just as much as Brockville was come 7.20pm on Saturday.

“I was just a nipper,” said the Bairns co-manager. “I had no fear and just went into the game confident and, thankfully, did well.

“Every time that game pops up on social media, I will watch it and it gives me goosebumps every time. We even set the tone from kick-off, we won the first header and were on the front foot straight away.

“It was just a great day and an atmosphere that I had never experienced as a young kid. It felt like there were 70,000 in Brockville. Hopefully, we can generate that again in the Falkirk Stadium.

“That fearlessness is something we are trying to put across to the boys – we have nothing to lose. It is a glamour tie for us and we can just go out and play the way we want to play. All the pressure is on Hearts so we can just play our own game and see where that takes us.

“It is Saturday night, under the lights, on television. What more could you ask for? Go and show the world what you can do.”

Tickets are still on sale for the game – with Hearts restricted to the north stand only – and the club shop open late tonight (Thursday).