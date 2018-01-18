Lee Miller’s second spell at Falkirk is over

Lee Miller this week left Falkirk after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the club.

The popular striker, who helped take interim charge of the side alongside Mark Kerr

, Michael McArdle and Alex Smith following Peter Houston’s departure, said his farewell in a message posted on his social media account.

In it he thanked Bairns fans and staff behind the scenes at “a special place”.

The message read: “To say it’s been emotional is an understatement. People who know me know how much this club means to myself and my family.

“The Falkirk Bairns is where I started my career as a 16-year-old boy and where I thought I would finish my career this summer to continue as a coach. But that wasn’t to be.

“Up until the last few months I have enjoyed every minute of being a Falkirk player. The ups and downs from playing to coaching, from Junior Bairns days with Sarah Scott to just being around the fans in general. It has been a special place over the years.

“Lots of kind people behind the scenes who think they go unnoticed. Thanks for all your support over the years.

“Thought I had seen everything in football, but I was wrong. I know I can hold my head high and leave with dignity.

“I will take a hell of a lot of amazing memories with me though and I’d like to thank all of the fans who have supported me over the years, you are special and I hope I did you proud.”

The striker

had featured 18 times this season, six in the three months under Paul Hartley, and scored one goal.

It was his second stint with the Bairns and he scored 21 goals in 90 appearances.

During his first spell, when he broke through the Academy to star at Brockville, a teenage Miller hit 30 in 73.