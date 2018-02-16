Late opening subway for Bairns match

Falkirk fans will be able to use the Glasgow subway home for next month’s Scottish Cup match against Rangers.

The Bairns are heading to Ibrox on Sunday, March 4 with the game kicking off at 4.15pm.

However that would pose public transport issues on a normal weekend, however the underground train service in the city has extended operating hours on the day to accomodate supporters heading to the game.

A tweet from the Glasgow Underground account @GLASubwayTravel confirmed: “We will be operating a later service on Sunday 4th March to accommodate football traffic. The last trains will be leaving Ibrox at 19:36 and the last trains from the city centre at 20:00.”

Ticket details have also been confirmed for the match which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Adult tickets cost £24 each, Concessions £17 and Under-16s £6.

Tom Taiwo has scored at Ibrox. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk have been given an initial allocation of around 1000 seats with the option for more and Rangers fans with season tickets in Broomloan Road Stand front section four and five plus certain rows in the rear area of the stand have been told their seats will not be available due to the bigger than usual away allocation.