Swansea City starlet Kyrell Wilson reviews ‘big’ debut Falkirk goal against Aberdeen and why impressive Bairns was right loan move.

Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson has revealed that Falkirk’s thorough transfer strategy made joining the Bairns on loan for the season a no-brainer.

The winger, 20, joined John McGlynn’s side last week from the English Championship outfit and made an instant impact on his debut - scoring the winner off the bench against Aberdeen last Sunday. That 1-0 away win at Pittodrie was Falkirk’s first Scottish Premiership win since 2010.

And after getting a taste for how his new team-mates play, Wilson reckons that he can thrive in the top flight with Falkirk having already shown his finishing ability.

Wilson on ‘big moment’

On his debut goal and the three points, he said: “I did feel a bit of relief. I was grateful to get my chance. The boys were playing nice football before I came on and I felt like an opportunity was there. The gaffer (John McGlynn) told me to go and affect the game. I got a well done after the match! I scored in the National League last season but this is a different level - it is a big moment for me. The level is really strong but I feel ready for it.

“Before the game the manager was talking about how we go out there and we win, how it is going to be massive for us to build on. Now people know what we are about. The win is something to build on. It puts us in good stead with the break now. I felt comfortable with the guys straight away. It is a really good group. The way the team plays, you can see that chances are going to be created, and for an attacking player you want to play in that sort of football team. I loved the moment with the Falkirk fans at the end of the match too - that is what you live for as a player.”

Swansea rate Falkirk loan link-up

Wilson is now one of two Swansea starlets within the Bairns’ ranks with his under-20s team-mate Filip Lissah joining Falkirk on loan last Monday after the Aberdeen trip. And the winger revealed that manager McGlynn’s extensive player research impressed him - and his club. Former Celtic pathways manager and B team coach Darren O’Dea is now Swansea’s assistant boss and he highlighted Falkirk’s suitability as a loan destination.

“I really appreciated that they (Falkirk’s management team) had really looked into me - it wasn’t just a panic signing which you see happen all the time,” Wilson explained. “They knew all about me and why I would fit into what they are wanting to do. I think that was great for Swansea too. It is a football club with ambition. There was a bit of back and forth during the window but I am here now. Swansea want me to play men’s football and guys like Darren O’ Dea (Swansea’s assistant manager) recommended coming up here.”