Kevin O'Hara joins Stenhousemuir on loan

Falkirk striker Kevin O'Hara has joined Stenhousemuir on a six month loan deal.

The Bairns striker has not seen any first team action this season, despite believing that this could finally have been his breakthrough season.

20-year-old O'Hara will join up with Brown Ferguson and Stenny, and should become one of League One's top strikers.

The youngster previously spent time at East Fife, but has yet to find the back of the net for Falkirk.

Dan Turner (20) was brought in this summer on a six month loan, and his departure with coincide with O'Hara's return.