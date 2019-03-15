Keillor-Dunn happy to be back in contention

Davis Keillor-Dunn had to sit out last Friday's 2-1 defeat to Ross County in Dingwall due to being on loan from the Staggies.

The Sunderland born midfielder took the opportunity to rest up, watching the game on Falkirk TV, and says his Bairns teammates were unlucky against his parent club.

He said: "Being on-loan I want to play as many games as possible and help fire us up the league.

"It was disappointing I couldn't play up at Ross County but hopefully I can put things right on Saturday.

"We were unlucky in that game, it was a bit of a slow start but apart from that we did well and were unlucky.

"I'm loving my time here and everyone has made it really easy to settle in and I haven't been beaten as a Falkirk player yet.

"That's a great feeling and obviously I want to win every game and put this club back where it should be."

Keillor-Dunn now has his sights firmly set on this Saturday's match with Partick Thistle where he considers his side to be firm favourites.

"Personally I'd say this Saturday's game is the biggest of the season.

"If we beat them it lays a marker down that we're not to be messed with and a lot of the team know that we shouldn't be down there anyway.

"Everyone needs to give 110% and it will come down to whoever takes their chances and defends well.

"What we've shown since the start of the year though, I fancy us massively."