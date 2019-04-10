Jordan McGhee says Falkirk players will be riled up for Dunfermline test

Falkirk captain Jordan McGhee says the team want to show the fans how good they are when they comeup against rivals Dunfermline at East End Park this Saturday.

The Bairns won 1-0 on their last trip to Fife, but are sitting at the bottom of the Championship table after defeat to Alloa Athletic at the weekend.

McGhee said: “We want to show them on Saturday in the derby that we are a good team and good players.

“It was a tough week, we played well at Inverness and Queen of the South should have been sealed but it wasn’t to be. Alloa was a low blow.

“The good thing is when we you play derby games anything can happen. It’s not who is on form and who is not on form, everything is out of the window, it’s about who wants it more on the day.

“I’m sure after the disappointment this week the boys will be riled up even more going into the game.”

McGhee, who played through the defeat to Alloa despite injured ribs, understands the booing that greeted the full-time whistle at the Falkirk Stadium.

“We have got the club back into having a fighting chance but it’s still not good enough. Of course we can understand the fans’ frustrations, we have to take it on the chin.”