Jordan McGhee in "I'm ready" plea with manager McKinnon

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon says Jordan McGhee will returned to training on Thursday, ahead of schedule.

McKinnon has been impressed with the 22-year-old as he returns from injury.

Joe McKee is expected to miss Alloa this weekend

“He’s telling me that he is ready to play Saturday. I love that attitude. Whether he is ready to play or not, I don’t know.

“But it’s great to have someone who is having pushing so hard.

“It’s refreshing for me to see someone work so hard to get back. Fingers crossed he will be available in the next week or two.”

Joe McKee, who went off injured against Dundee United, is expected to miss Saturday’s match with Alloa.

"He's not trained yet, so he will be a doubt for Saturday," McKinnon added on Tuesday afternoon.