Jordan McGhee: "Everyone in the team will stand by Dennon"

Jordan McGhee insists that Falkirk players will rally behind striker Dennon Lewis, after the youngster was the victim of racial abuse on Saturday.

Lewis was targeted by a group of his own supporters, who were housed in the main stand at Ochilview Park.

McGhee said Saturday's result took hours to sink in

McGhee, 22, has insisted the Falkirk players will get behind Lewis and ensure he is in the right place when he next pulls on a Bairns shirt.

"Everyone is the team will stand by Dennon. He is a bit down at the moment after what happened but we have a good dressing room with a group of boys who will rally round him and make sure he is in the right frame of mind next time he goes on the pitch.

"I'm sure the club will find the culprits because there is no place for this in football."

McGhee talked about the abuse he received at Hearts, but insisted there is a line - one that has been well crossed.

"Everyone is used to fans giving you abuse, they pay good money to come and watch the games, you need to take it on the chin.

"When I was at Hearts, I was still young and I was getting abuse - that's what happens in football.

"We deserved abuse at the weekend, we know that. Everything they say to us is deserved. We need to go out in the next game and prove them wrong.

"But there is obviously a line and in Dennon's case there is no need for that at all, no matter what level. The majority of Falkirk fans agree."

The defender, though, added that the Bairns support has been great this campaign.

"The fans have been great for us this season. They deserve to voice their opinion and boo us off, it's up to us to walk out next game and turn our fortunes around."