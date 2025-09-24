John McGlynn hails Falkirk players’ mentality after comeback draw against Hibs as boss admits VAR will take some getting used to.

John McGlynn hailed his Falkirk players’ strong spirit and mentality after battling back from two goals down to secure a point against Hibs. The newly-promoted Bairns drew 2-2 with the Easter Road side at home on Tuesday night to move up to eighth spot in the Scottish Premiership table after five matches played in the top flight.

And it was a comeback that didn’t seem likely when Jamie McGrath slotted home just before the break to add to Martin Boyle’s penalty opener - but in the end Falkirk could and probably should have won the game after a dominant second half. Just before the break, Ross MacIver netted a crucial goal from close range with Liam Henderson then levelling things up after 64 minutes from a short corner-kick routine. Man United loanee Ethan Williams - in for his first start - provided two cracking crosses for both goals.

McGlynn ‘proud’ of his Falkirk players

“I am very proud of the players for the performance that they've put on out there,” McGlynn beamed. “I thought we started the game very well. Hibs came into the game after that, it was nip and tuck. We're not going to have as much of the ball as we've had in the Championship and League One, so we know that we're going to have to do well without the ball. And I thought we were doing that. The penalty for them comes out of nothing and they probably scored a decent second goal. We found ourselves 2-0 down. I think it was a little bit harsh on us. The goal that we got back before half time certainly made the team talk a much easier one and it gave the players a lot of confidence and belief going into the second half, and I felt we were the better team then. We went towards the Hibs goal continuously as much as we possibly could and got the goal back through Liam Henderson - I thought it was no more than we deserved. The team mentality was great, I thought the team spirit was great too. They put everything into it. As a manager, you couldn't ask for an awful lot more: to be 2-0 down against a team like Hibs, come back into it and then try to win the game.”

VAR penalty call harsh, reckons McGlynn

Boyle’s opening goal on the half hour mark came after after the first-ever VAR review at The Falkirk Stadium. Referee Calum Scott was advised by Matthew MacDermid to assess a potential handball by Ethan Williams, and although the ball came off his arm, it felt extremely harsh with Nicky Cadden’s cross giving the winger almost no time to react. And McGlynn admits that VAR will take some getting used to having now experienced being on the wrong end of a big call.

"I suppose by the letter of the law, it stops the ball going in the box,” he said. “It's a long throw-in, the ball has come out, he's running out and it's hit very close to him. But his hand's there, so I suppose by the letter of the law it might well be right. I think it's a little bit harsh. There's not enough of a lot you can do about these things. You just hope over the course of the season they even themselves out. It's the first time we've been involved in a VAR situation and we're in our fifth game. That takes some getting used to, the VAR changing decisions when you're in the Premiership. You never have to think about it when you're in League One or in the Championship, you don't have to really bother about it. Only five games and I'm sure there's going to be loads more.”