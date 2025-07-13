Falkirk’s John McGlynn on PSG inspiration as Bairns boss hails stars following big Brechin City win in Premier Sports Cup opener.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed his players’ attitude and quality after they chalked up a 7-0 win over Brechin City by following the example of Champions League winners PSG.

The Bairns blew away the Highland League outfit in their Premier Sports Cup Group A opener last Saturday - with a Dylan Tait hat-trick and goals from Scott Arfield (2), Alfredo Agyeman and Ross MacIver securing the three opening. And the tactical discipline shown by his Scottish Premiership-bound side left McGlynn delighted with other results seeing a couple of top-flight clubs struggle in their competitive openers.

PSG example is carried out to a T by Falkirk stars

“I asked players to carry on the momentum from last season and to get a good start to the group - and I don’t think I can ask much more,” the boss beamed. “We did the job convincingly. It took us a while to get that first goal but once we did we didn’t look back. It was proper professional job. Even 4-0 up at half time, the aim was to get another few goals and not rest on four and we did that. Goal difference may matter when it comes to getting through. The attitude and commitment was top class.

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait wheels away to celebrate his hat-trick against Brechin City last Saturday afternoon | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“You look at the other results from Premiership teams, Motherwell going to penalties, St Mirren penalties, you can’t take these games for granted. We felt that counter pressing and pressing was going to be important and the guys carried that out really well on a tough pitch in really warm conditions. We continued to win the ball back from Brechin and having that mindset sets us in good stead. You look at the best teams on the planet and what they do - we’re taking so many examples right now from PSG and what they are trying to do. We are implementing that in our team as much as we can.”

McGlynn also singled out midfielder Tait for “delivering” after the ex-Hibs ace bagged a first senior career hat-trick, scoring a rare header before finishing twice on his weaker left foot. He also took the captain’s armband when Brad Spencer was substituted in the second half.

Boss: Dylan Tait showed real maturity

He added: “We don’t normally score as many goals from set-plays but we did today and that is something I hope we can carry on throughout the season. The sixth goal (Tait’s hat-trick goal) was really well-worked. Big congratulations go to him for his first senior career hat-trick, it was totally deserved. He took the captain’s armband too. We gave Dylan that little bit of extra responsibility and he certainly delivered. Scotty Arfield’s first goal was one of those - he was the only player on the pitch who would have scored from that situation. Henry Cartwright showed what he can add to us.”

Falkirk now have a free matchday and are back in action this Saturday away to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers. And the break comes at a good time for the Bairns, according to the boss.

“We are taking the foot of the gas at the start of the week,” he said. “It works out well to have the free matchday now after having eight pre-season games. That is the most any team has played, it was a bit by design and a bit just the way it happened. The full week of training is needed and we have another difficult trip coming.”