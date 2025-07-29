Falkirk boss John McGlynn ‘delighted’ with Premier Sports Cup group campaign despite unseeded draw spot handing Bairns’ Celtic trip.

John McGlynn says he is “delighted” with his side’s goal-laden Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign despite missing out on a seeded spot in the round of 16 draw.

The Bairns, who felt the full brunt of being unseeded by drawing holders Celtic away from home in the second round, rounded off their Group A fixtures last Saturday with a 4-0 win over League Two outfit The Spartans thanks to a Calvin Miller double and goals from Dylan Tait and Scott Arfield.

And that victory left McGlynn’s side on 11 points from 12 available, having chalked up 14 goals while conceding just one - much to the delight of the manager ahead of the Scottish Premiership start this weekend against Dundee United.

“I’m delighted with the outcome,” McGlynn said. “We’ve scored 14 goals, conceded one and got 11 points from 12 but in the end the Cove Rangers game has cost us being seeded. The goal was to win the group and be in the draw and we did that.”

On the Spartans’ win, he added: “It was very dominant performance once again, I think it's was very similar to virtually every game we've played in. The opposition have come to make it really difficult for us and I get that, I understand it, it's up to us to rise to that challenge and beat them, which we have done on three of the four occasions. I probably wanted us to be even further ahead at half time than we were, I think for our play we deserved it, but we were we a little bit wasteful, there was opportunities there for us to score more. I am pleased with another goal from a corner kick. Dylan (Tait) gets the ball over the line. Scotty (Arfield) got his goal too and Calvin (Miller) managed two with the second being a great goal. Dylan said after the game he is top goalscorer, hopefully he can keep that up. The hat-trick against Brechin and today will help his confidence. The wingers are pushing too and we are still sharing the goals around.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn confirmed that duo Gary Oliver and Sean Mackie are doubts for the Bairns’ Premiership opener against United this Sunday.

“I would like to think that they will be available but I cannot give a 100 per cent yes right now,” McGlynn said. “Both of them aren’t long-term. Sean’s calves were giving him some bother and Gary tweaked his groin a little bit.”

Falkirk 4-0 The Spartans: Team information

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, Neilson, Henderson, McCann, Spencer, Tait (23’), Arfield (52’), Miller (55’ 76’), Ross, Graham.

Subs: Hogarth, MacIver, Nesbitt, Agyeman, Cartwright, Allan, Lang, Walker, McCrone.

The Spartans: Martin, Dishington, Sonkur, Waugh, Booth, Russell, Whyte, Craigen, Welsh, Stowe, Henderson.

Subs: Carswell, Ndlovu , Wylie, Walls, Nair, Scott, Dall, Drysdale.

Referee: David Dickinson.

Attendance: 2,312.

FH POTM: Leon McCann.