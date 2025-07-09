John McGlynn hails Falkirk stars for performance levels in St Johnstone friendly win as boss reveals more loan signings are close.

John McGlynn singled out Nicky Hogarth and Alfredo Agyeman for praise after Falkirk rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 win away to St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The Bairns made eight changes to the team that beat Raith Rovers last weekend, with Hearts defender Lewis Neilson being handed his debut. And the backline managed to secure a confidence-boosting clean sheet despite a late push from the home side.

The first half was all Falkirk, with Scott Arfield scoring the only goal of the game after nine minutes when he calmly slotted home in the penalty area after Connor Allan’s initial effort fell into the midfielder’s path. It should have more, with the likes of Agyeman close with a couple of chances. The in-form winger also created numerous chances for his team-mates, with Ross MacIver and goalscorer Arfield passing up great opportunities.

McGlynn delighted with Falkirk performance

Speaking after the match, McGlynn shared his delight after a win and a clean sheet, saying: “We made eight changes to the team that played on Saturday. Lewis Neilson made his debut for us and I thought he was outstanding - based on that performance he will do very well for us. That was our first game on grass too, so that was pleasing ahead of going to Brechin this Saturday which is also on grass. We haven’t played much on grass and we will be going forward.

“Nicky (Hogarth) did well in goals for us second half. I have two good goalkeepers. We’ve been alternating both of them (Nicky and Scott) all the way through so far. I was very happy for 60/65 minutes. We started well in both halves. St Johnstone were strong late on and Nicky became so important to us with his saves. We managed to get a clean sheet which was pleasing because we have been letting in too many cheap goals.”

On Agyeman’s recent performances, he added: He was on the park for not so long last Saturday and he managed to assist two goal too. He is a very direct player who is playing with real confidence. We are so lucky to have the options that we have out wide with Alfie (Agyeman), Calvin Miller and Ethan Ross.”

The boss revealed that he is looking to add to his wide options, with Falkirk “waiting on some loan deals to go through to further strengthen that area”.