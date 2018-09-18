Jen McIntosh retires from shooting

Jen McIntosh, of Shieldhill, has retired from competitive shooting at the age of 27.

McIntosh has achieved a great deal in her career, including a bronze medal with sister Seonaid at the World Shooting Championships in South Korea this month.

Jen with sister Seonaid

She won two goals and a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, before winning a silver and bronze when the Games came to Scotland in 2014.

On top of that, she won four Commonwealth Championship golds across two competitions, and two golds at the European Championships in Azerbaijan last summer.

McIntosh announced her retirement on social media, posting on Instagram: "I cannot believe that this day has come, but it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, but was actually taken some time ago and is in no way a reflection on recent performances and results.