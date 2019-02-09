Italian job ends early for new Falkirk signing Nikolay Todorov

Nikolay Todorov says he’s benefitted from six months in Italy – but is raring to go at Falkirk.

The striker signed for the Bairns on deadline day after leaving Serie C side Rieti earlier in the month.

Todorov played against his former club at the weekend. Picture Michael Gillen.

And after learning some Italian, and improving technically he says he’s happy to be back in the UK – though some aspects of life in the heart of the Lazio region did leave a sour taste.

“I have nothing bad to say about the football side of things. I think I have improved my game there that’s what I went for because all my life I have been in the UK so I went there to learn a little bit of different football and a different cultures and I have learnt a little bit of the language as well.

“I got that and though I wanted to stay a bit longer it was impossible with the circumstances and the contract.

The Bulgarian joined on the final day of the transfer window. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I finished my contract on January 7 so I came back to Scotland and on the last day of the transfer window everything happened. I’m really glad.

“My contract was for two years but there were problems with the place and some promises were not being fulfilled by the club and what was in the contract.

“It’s not my home country so I had to take a decision it was quite hard but I am happy to have come to Falkirk and I will give 100% to the club.

“I have been keeping fit since I left Rieti so I am ready and really happy to be here.”

There are no regrets of the move at all. Todorov had been on the bench as a youngster at Hearts in the Europa League but after spells on loan at Livingston and Queen of the South made the move to the continent.

He added: “I always wanted to play at the highest level possible and to be fair I really like the football in the UK and to be back here I’m really happy and really looking forward to things.

“The football in Italy is more tactical and more technical so I wanted to go over there and just learn a different style. I don’t regret going, I played all the games and met new people and made some great friends so I am happy that I made the move.

“I would have been happy if I had stayed the length of my contract but sometimes things in football change and I just need to get on with it.

“I really like football here the organisation but over there everything is not quite as organised.

“I came to Falkirk for a couple of training sessions and came to the game against Inverness to watch it. That meant they could have a look at what I was about and I could have a look at the club and I was really really impressed. everything has been positive and it is a massive massive club, the set-up is great and the facilities are perfect.

“You have everything you need and the staff look really helpful and I think I can learn a lot from them.

“I’m a hard-working player in physical and hopefully I can bring some goals to the team and give the Gaffer an extra option to use when he feels he needs it.”