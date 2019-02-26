Is Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne’s dad the Bairns lucky charm?

Falkirk are unbeaten in 2019 – including since Wolves loanee Harry Burgoyne took over in goals for the Bairns.

He took over from David Mitchell who kept a clean sheet against Ayr United to kick-off the year in positive style and the giant Englishman has continued in the Bairns rich vein of form.

Harry Burgoyne has yet to taste defeat with Falkirk. Picture Michel Gillen.

And, after the side’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Saturday, which took the run into March, Burgoyne revealed his father had yet to see the Bairns lose.

The 22-year-old told The Falkirk Herald: “My dad has been up at every game so far and it’s nice to have himup here supporting me – it is a long way to come.

“But he loves his football so he will be here every week he can.

“Perhaps he is a lucky charm coming up here to watch and he hasn’t seen as lose yet I’ll have to make sure he keeps coming to the games because it seems that way!

Nikolay Todorov with goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne. Picture Michael Gillen.

“He’ll stay over on the Saturday night and we get a bit of food and then he heads back down on the Sunday. It’s nice to see him frequently because it can get quite lonely up here when you’re alone by yourself.”

Burgoyne’s mum catches up on her son’s progress via FalkirkTV but all the family can watch the Bairns this week with Friday night’s clash with Morton at Cappielow premiering the new BBC Scotland channel’s lower league coverage. It’s a Falkirk double-bill too as on March 8 the cameras are at The Falkirk Stadium for Ayr United’s visit.

And Burgoyne is planning on extending the unbeaten run beyond the TV coverage.

He added: “The game is on TV on Friday and it’s a big game so we’re just looking for three points to keep climbing up the league.

“Our unbeaten run is now into March and that’s brilliant and it proves the job the manager has done in changing the squad around and it is proven out on the pitch because we are getting positive results.

“If we can keep playing like that I’m sure we will climb up the league sooner rather than later. It is going to be a big 10 or 11 games now before the end of the season but I’m sure it will do it.”