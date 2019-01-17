Irving back at Hearts as clubs talk return

Ray McKinnon will speak to Hearts over the future of Andrew Irving.

The midfielder is back at Tynecastle after his loan expired and talks between the sides will progress over the next two weeks.

Ray McKinnon hopes Irving can return to the Bairns. Picture Michael Gillen.

McKinnon has additional options going forward in midfield and attack with the recruitment of David Keillor-Dunn last Thursday, the lunchtime renewal of Zak Rudden’s loan deal from Rangers on Saturday and the return from injury of Deimantas Petravicius.

But he is still keen to bring Irving back.

He said: “We really like Andy and he has done really well for us but everything has got to fall into place. There’s no point in carrying him if he’s not going to get game time so we need to see how everything unfolds.

“We are still looking to add and have offers in for players.”

McKinnon is targetting another three, or four, recruits to his side and said: “We’re looking to strengthen all through the team, front middle and back.”