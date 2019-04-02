Zak Rudden battles during Saturday's match at the Caledonian Stadium

Inverness CT 0 Falkirk 0: Moments that mattered

Falkirk's 0-0 draw with Inverness could be looked back on as vital at the end of the season.

Here are the moments that mattered from Saturday's stalemate, with all pictures taken by chief photographer Michael Gillen.

Paul Paton upsets ICT players with a robust tackle on Charlie Trafford.

1. 32 minutes

Paul Paton upsets ICT players with a robust tackle on Charlie Trafford.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ian McShane fires wide at the end of a forgettable half.

2. 41 minutes

Ian McShane fires wide at the end of a forgettable half.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Davis Keillor-Dunn's effort is blocked out for a corner.

3. 50 minutes

Davis Keillor-Dunn's effort is blocked out for a corner.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Zak Rudden and Mark Ridgers are less than pleased with each other.

4. 70 minutes

Zak Rudden and Mark Ridgers are less than pleased with each other.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2