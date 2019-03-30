Inverness CT 0 Falkirk 0: Bairns drop into bottom two despite solid point

Falkirk moved back into the Championship relegation play-off place after a 0-0 stalemate with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Highland capital.

Results elsewhere, with Alloa beating Ross County, Queen of the South beating Dundee United and Partick Thistle beating Greenock Morton, moved the Bairns back into ninth place.

Zak Rudden and Mark Ridgers didn't see eye to eye...

That may mean that this is reflected on as a poor afternoon, although a point at the Caledonian Stadium on a windy afternoon is far from a poor result.

The first half was far from thrilling, with the Bairns having the two best chances of a 45 minutes that produced only few.

Kevin McHattie had the first effort in the second minute, with what was Caley Thistle's only real effort of the first period. Dixon was also booked for a cynical foul, which led to a half chance for the hosts, but Jordan White fouled Harry Burgoyne.

Falkirk were playing into the wind and away from their sizeable travelling support in the first 45, but had a decent chance on 37 minutes when Jordan McGhee's long free-kick evaded a static Caley Thistle defence. Unfortunately, Keillor-Dunn failed to get enough on his header.

There were a few flash points in an otherwise quiet match (ALL PICS: Michael Gillen)

Ian McShane then fired wide from 20 yards before the break. It could only get better in the second half and it did, slightly.

Falkirk had the first chance of the second period, with Davis Keillor-Dunn, on loan from Ross County, firing a shot which was blocked over the bar after a Kevin McHattie mistake.

The maiden shot on target came on 56 minutes, with Aaron Doran firing at Burgoyne from 30 yards. But that started a flurry of efforts on goal.

Doran was in again just a minute later and Burgoyne made a great save to deny the Irishman.

Ian McShane drags wide in the first half

Caley Thistle turned the pressure up just before the hour mark and the next chance came from the resultant corner - with Carl Tremarco just about failing to reach a knockdown from Jordan White.

Kevin McHattie fired a great effort wide on 68 minutes but the best chance for the home side came with ten minutes to go.

William Edjenguele only hooked a clearance half to safety and Liam Polworth pounced, playing in Doran. The midfielder's effort beat Burgoyne but captain Jordan McGhee made the most dramatic of goal line clearances to keep the scores level - before Polworth himself was denied by a recovering block from Edjenguele.

The last, and perhaps best, chance of the game was to fall the way of the Bairns, though. A corner from Ian McShane caused problems and Edjenguele hooked the ball into the path of substitute Shayne Lavery, but he was denied at point blank range by Mark Ridgers.

Rudden and McCart battle it out

A solid defensive showing from the Bairns, on a day where the wind dictated the game.

Harry Burgoyne thanked the travelling fans after securing a clean sheet