Inverness 2 Falkirk 3: Ray McKinnon and John Robertson post-match Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Ray McKinnon was ecstatic with his side's 3-2 victory at the Caledonian Stadium, with his opposite number believing his side should have taken all three points. Listen to what the managers had to say post-match in the video above. Thumbs up: Ray McKinnon was more than pleased with the victory. (Pic: Michael Gillen) Inverness CT 2 Falkirk 3: Bairns end Caley Thistle streak at death