International goal for Rudden and Wales debut for Vaulks

There was success for Falkirk players past and present as the international games kicked off yesterday.

Zak Rudden was on target for Scotland under-19s in a win over Turkey in the UEFA Elite Round qualifying campaign.

In the afternoon fixture, in Portugal, Rudden opened the scoring after seven minutes but Billy Stark’s side was pegged back before goals from Robbie Deas and Jack Burroughs sealed the victory

And Will Vaulks, won his first cap for Ryan Giggs’ Wales last night in a win over Trinidad and Tobago.

The bigger names were missing for the Dragons but Vaulks stood out in the midfield and laid on the late goal for Ben Woodburn with a cross for the 90th minute winner.

Later the former Bairns favourite tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages. Overwhelmed, really enjoyed that tonight. Absolutely buzzing to get my first cap so quickly. Clean sheet and a win to top it off.”

Zak Rudden. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Tomorrow night, Deimantas Petravicius and Lithuania are in action against Luxembourg.