International clearance still awaited for new Falkirk signing Abdul Osman

Red tape put paid to Abdul Osman’s Falkirk debut on Saturday in Ayr - and the midfielder could now sit out a second week.
Paperwork has not been cleared through the Greek FA for the midfielder’s switch from PAS Lamia to the Bairns.
PLAYER PROFILE: Abdul Osman
That means the 31-year-old could miss a return to his former club Partick Thistle this weekend.
Ray McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald: “We’re all working hard – the club and the Scottish FA – to try and organise clearance with the Greek FA - it’s been difficult.
MATCH PREVIEW: Partick Thistle v Falkirk
“Abdul is ready to play and it’s just paperwork delaying it. The other guys came into the side and were excellent. They’ve settled well.”
Administration work will continue in a bid to allow the Gahanian some involvement at Firhill on Saturday.
The Bairns unveiled another midfielder this morning with the signing of Davis Keillor-Dunn from Ross County.