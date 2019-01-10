International clearance still awaited for new Falkirk signing Abdul Osman

Red tape put paid to Abdul Osman’s Falkirk debut on Saturday in Ayr - and the midfielder could now sit out a second week.

Paperwork has not been cleared through the Greek FA for the midfielder’s switch from PAS Lamia to the Bairns.

Ray McKinnon has been busy in the transfer market. Picture Michael Gillen.

That means the 31-year-old could miss a return to his former club Partick Thistle this weekend.

Ray McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald: “We’re all working hard – the club and the Scottish FA – to try and organise clearance with the Greek FA - it’s been difficult.

“Abdul is ready to play and it’s just paperwork delaying it. The other guys came into the side and were excellent. They’ve settled well.”

Administration work will continue in a bid to allow the Gahanian some involvement at Firhill on Saturday.

The Bairns unveiled another midfielder this morning with the signing of Davis Keillor-Dunn from Ross County.