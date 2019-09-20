Injury doubts for Falkirk’s trip to Stranraer

Cammy Bell showed no ill effects on his return to Falkirk’s first team for the win over Forfar, but the Bairns could be missing two key midfielders tomorrow.

Michael Tidser was a late withdrawl from Ray McKinnon’s plans last week when he tweaked a hamstring the day before the meeting with Jim Weir’s side.

Ray McKinnon has a few injuries to contend with. Picture: Michael Gillen

And just 24 hours later fellow midfield recruit from Morton Charlie Telfer picked up a knock during the game which ruled him out of training this week.

The boss explained: “Michael Tidser did his hamstring on the Friday morning and he’s not been back in training yet.

“Charlie Telfer hurt his ankle on Saturday and he’s not back either, so we have a couple of doubts. They’re the two who are struggling.

Cammy Bell returned to the first team for the win. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“I think Charlie took a sore one in the first half and his ankle was really swollen at half-time and just got worse as the game went on and we had to substitute him. So he’s not trained and we have a couple of doubts for the game in Stranraer.”

The boss was able to recall Cammy Bell though after his knee injury at Airdrie was not as bad as feared.

The goalkeeper told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s great to get back from the injury because we first feared it would be worse than it was.

“It was just the way I fell. I took a cross and actually went further than I was going to and I ended up banging my knee and slamming into the ground and it hyper-extended. There was a fear about stretching one of the ligaments but it came back as impact swelling so that was as good as it could have been.

“Everything feels great now, I was pleased not to miss any league games and hopefully we can continue keeping clean sheets because that’s vitally important we do that to let the strikers go and win us games. was feeling it towards the end of last week but not enough to keep me back.”

