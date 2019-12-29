Injuries mount for Falkirk boss Lee Miller after Airdrie draw

Lewis Toshney left the Penny Cars stadium on crutches after being stretchered off ain the second half gainst Airdrie.

Louis Longridge, an earlier enforced substitution for the Bairns walked through the stadium foyer wearing a protective black moon-boot while Ross MacLean cautiously walked behind him.

All three were injured during Falkirk’s 1-1 draw that edged the Bairns up the table into third, but saw them lose ground on league leaders Raith Rovers.

MATCH REPORT: Airdrie 1 Falkirk 1

After selection was hampered by suspensions to Morgaro Gomis and Charlie Telfer, Bairns bosses David McCracken and Lee Miller now fave the prospect of another headache as the midfield duo return to meet Dumbarton next week.

Miller, who was even forced to name himself on the bench as a trialist before the injuries struck the squad, is now waiting for the medical results for each.

“I’m not 100 per cent on Toshney but he must have tweaked his hamstring. We’ll need to get a scan on him, or see what Ross Grady the physio diagnoses and we’ll see where we go from there.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Matchday Live - Airdrie v Falkirk

“In terms of application, desire and work-rate and I thought they were great.

“We came away with a couple of injuries which is unfortunate and I’m disappointed for the players.

“I thought Ross MacLean did great when he came on and changed the game. He got at players, was always positive inside and outside and was crossing balls in and then he went off with a damaged rib in the end.”

PLAYER PROFILE: Ross MacLean

Louis Longridge will also have his ankle ligaments assessed.

Miller added: “The surfaces can be difficult on the joints and the bones and you take awkward falls on surfaces like that. Big [Sean] Crighton from Airdrie took one too.

“We had some of ourt strikers toiling with injury during the week so I put myself in as some cover. Fortunately I didn’t have to put myself on.”