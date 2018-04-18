IN QUOTES: St Mirren 1 Falkirk 2

Paul Hartley set his stall out for next season just moments after securing this term's objective.

The Bairns boss was drafted in six months ago to salvage the Bairns flailing season and while there was no dramatic turnaround, Falkirk avoided the drop and the play-offs this season.

Paul Hartley kept Falkirk up. Picture Michael Gillen.

But Hartley was looking forward, while Jack Ross was not happy with his players in the defeat, and no Championship title was an excuse for the home side's manager.

Falkirk head to Dumbarton on Saturday with the Sons stuck in the relegation play-off spot.