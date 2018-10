Gary Naysmith thought Falkirk would go more direct... and they did.

The Doonhamers boss said he was delighted with the win against a Bairns side who went more direct than teams of the past, but one that was "fighting for their lives".

Ray McKinnon rued the errors that cost his side two goals, three points and the match all within three second half minutes.

