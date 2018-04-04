IN QUOTES: QOS 2 Falkirk 2

Bairns boss Paul Hartley and Doonhamers assistant Dougie Anderson addressed the media after the 2-2 draw in Dumfries

The Bairns headed south and took the lead just five minutes in through Andrew Nelson, but they fell behind in the second half before Louis Longridge’s late strike salvaged a point and maintained the seven-game unbeaten run.

Paul Hartley and Gordon Young. Picture: Michael Gillen/Falkirk Herald

Paul Hartley said: “It was an excellent finish, and I’m pleased the players kept going to the end. They were excellent in the first half we were by far the better team and controlled it. We’re disappointed we didn’t start the second half properly and lost two poor goals from corners.

”We showed good character and didn’t get beat – that’s the main thing.”

